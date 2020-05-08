Reports | Liverpool in pole position for Kalidou Koulibaly after PSG back out

While the Reds steamrolled the rest of the Premier League to the 2019/20 league title, their exploits in various other tournaments saw them struggle to make an impact. Instead, they were knocked out of the Champions League by Atletico Madrid, with Chelsea and Aston Villa doing the same in the FA Cup and EFL Cup respectively. While that latter two were never Liverpool’s priority, things have certainly changed this season with the club looking a little more shakier at the back.