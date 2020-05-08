Reports | Liverpool in pole position for Kalidou Koulibaly after PSG back out
Today at 1:00 PM
Premier League giants Liverpool are the front-runners for Napoli star Kalidou Koulibaly after Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain stepped out of the race. The Reds are looking for reinforcements ahead of next season and believe that the Serie A defender is the perfect man to help their team.
While the Reds steamrolled the rest of the Premier League to the 2019/20 league title, their exploits in various other tournaments saw them struggle to make an impact. Instead, they were knocked out of the Champions League by Atletico Madrid, with Chelsea and Aston Villa doing the same in the FA Cup and EFL Cup respectively. While that latter two were never Liverpool’s priority, things have certainly changed this season with the club looking a little more shakier at the back.
But that has not been their imminent concern and reports have indicated that the club are more interested at reinforcing their attackers and midfielder before moving to their defense. Yet that has changed and ESPN has reported that the Reds are now the front-runners for Kalidou Koulibaly. The Napoli defender is considered to be one of the best in the world right now and his performances have merited that tag.
But with Napoli in turmoil, the defender is looking at a way out and was reportedly set to leave in the summer window. That saw PSG, Manchester United, Manchester City and a few others take charge of the race with Newcastle United also potential suitors. However, after PSG pulled out of the race to instead focus on a new deal for Thiago Silva instead, it has allowed the Reds to take the front-seat with them looking to partner him with Virgil Van Dijk.
