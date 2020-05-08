Reports | League One and League Two season set to be abandoned by EFL

Reports indicated that with the Premier League, amongst many other major European leagues, looking at a potential restart, the lower divisions would get the same courtesy. However, things have changed and despite the financial impact that the COVID-19 virus has had across the English football pyramid, it looks like the League One and the League Two seasons are over.

The Athletic has reported that the EFL will officially tell clubs within the two divisions that the season will not be continued. The report also revealed that EFL chairman Rick Parry that a resolution for the third and fourth tiers of English football was only days away with a decision to be potentially made on Monday. While there were questions as to how the league table would be decided, the Athletic reported that a points-per-game (PPG) model will be used to decide the positions.

That method will not change the top three in the League One and it will see the top three sides in the League One promoted to the Championship, with three going down. In League Two, four clubs will move up into the League One with only one going back down to restore parity to the EFL. This only applies to the League One and Two with both the Premier League and Championship keen on playing out their seasons.