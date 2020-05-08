La Liga working on potential mid June restart, claims Jose Antonio Cachaza
Today at 1:47 PM
The managing director of La Liga, Jose Antonio Cachaza has confirmed that the Spanish top tier is all set for a mid-June restart. This comes after the DFL announced that the Bundesliga is set to become the first major Europan leagues to resume their season with them a restart planned for mid-May.
The German Bundesliga is set for a return on May 16 amidst the coronavirus pandemic with the German Football Association (DFL) set to complete the season by June 30. The Spanish La Liga is likely to follow the footsteps of their European neighbours and is closely working with the government to prevail normalcy once again even though many of the players are scared and want to go back home.
"In a sense, who is setting the path is Bundesliga because they are going to be able to start in two weeks. So we are kind of following them. We have all kinds of feedback, some are scared, and most of them want to come back. We all want to come back to normalcy. We are working with the government on this and we are able to return to training because we have got a specific permission from government,” said Jose Antonio Cachaza, Managing Director of La Liga.
Even though there isn’t any clarity on when La Liga might restart, the practice sessions will start in different phases, starting on May 18, with the matches to resume around the second or third week in June.
"The week starting on May 18 will be small group training and the week starts on May 25 will be half squad practising and the week starting on June 1 will be full squad practice. We cannot say exactly when league will comeback, we are working for around second or third week of June. But these will depend on evolution of health crisis in Spain. There has to be official green light from government, so we cannot say a date until we have that. But we expect to do in second-third week of June,” added the official.
