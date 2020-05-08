La Liga working on potential mid June restart, claims Jose Antonio Cachaza

"In a sense, who is setting the path is Bundesliga because they are going to be able to start in two weeks. So we are kind of following them. We have all kinds of feedback, some are scared, and most of them want to come back. We all want to come back to normalcy. We are working with the government on this and we are able to return to training because we have got a specific permission from government,” said Jose Antonio Cachaza, Managing Director of La Liga.