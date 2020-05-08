Five substitutions per team allowed when football resume, states IFAB

FIFA’s proposal to allow teams to have five substitutions in competitive matches when football resume has been approved by the International Football Association Board (IFAB) on Friday. To curtail the loss of game game-time, the substitutions can be made three times during the match.

To avoid players from being overloaded physically due to what will be a clogged schedule, FIFA had earlier announced that it was looking into the possibilities of having five substitutions when football resumes. The International Football Association Board (IFAB), on Friday, has given a green signal regarding the matter. In order to reduce the time lost due to substitutions, the teams can make changes only three times during the game or during the half-time period.

"The IFAB has agreed to make a temporary amendment to the Laws of the Game based on a proposal received from FIFA seeking to protect player welfare," stated IFAB, as reported by ESPN.

"For competitions which have either started or are intended to start, but are scheduled to be completed by Dec. 31 2020, the IFAB has approved FIFA's proposal to introduce a temporary amendment to Law 3 -- The Players, which will allow for a maximum of five substitutes to be made per team,” added the statement.

Even though permission has been given to implement the rule, it is up to the individual league organisers whether they want to enforce it or not. The German Bundesliga will re-start on May 16, thus becoming the first of the major European leagues to resume operations following the lockdown phase with the La Liga also aiming for a mid-June restart.

The statement issued by FIFA:

Law 3 – The Players – temporary amendment

The exact wording can be found on page 3 of this document, but in summary:

• Each team will be permitted to use a maximum of five substitutes.

• To reduce disruption to the match, each team will have a maximum of three opportunities

to make substitutions during the game; substitutions may also be made at half-time.

• If both teams make a substitution at the same time, this will count as one of the three

opportunities for each team.

• Unused substitutions and opportunities are carried forward into extra time.

• Where competition rules allow an additional substitution in extra time, teams will each

have one additional substitution opportunity; substitutions may also be made before the

start of extra time and at half-time in extra time.

NB: the use of return substitutes is not an option for senior competitions.