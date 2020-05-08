Came to Germany to prove point to people at Goodison Park, admits Jonjoe Kenny

Schalke loanee Jonjoe Kenny has confessed that he left on loan to the Bundesliga so that he could prove to himself and Everton that he’s capable with more game-time. The defender was struggling to make an impact with the Toffees and struggled to get ahead of either Seamus Coleman or Mason Holgate.

The 23-year-old has only made 40 appearances for the Toffees with a large portion of that coming in cup competitions or sporadically in the Premier League. That saw his development stagnate with it taking a loan move to the Bundesliga to help change things for Jonjoe Kenny. Over the last few years the German top tier has become a proving grounds of sorts for players and it has seen many thrive in the Bundesliga.

While Kenny is one of the many success stories, the Everton academy product went on to admit, in a recent interview, that he signed for Schalke to prove to others he could do well. The 23-year-old has established himself as a key player in David Wagner’s team at Schalke and further added that Wagner’s confidence in him has changed the way he plays football now.

“I wanted to come here to prove a point to people, but also to myself. I don’t want to be a player who plays a couple of games and does well. I wasn’t happy to be sitting on the bench, or part of the team when I wasn’t playing. I want to play football and express what I’ve got,” Kenny told the Guardian.

“I knew I could get forward and show what I’ve got up the field as well. He gave me the confidence to do that and make different kinds of run, not just straight down the line, and it all just came together. I just needed to have the belief that I could get up there and deliver more chances.”