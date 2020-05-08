Arsenal are going to miss Aubameyang’s goals if they let him leave, claims Thierry Henry

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has opined that the club will miss Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s goals if they let him leave. The Gabon international has been a key star for the club ever since he signed for them in the winter of 2018, winning the golden boot once and is out of contract next season.

The former Borussia Dortmund striker has at times been one of the few stars that the club has had over the last three years with nobody coming close. It has often been a one man show and that has in-turn frustrated the striker who is now reportedly looking for a new challenge. With his contract expiring at the end of the 2020/21 season, reports indicate that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is looking for a move away.

Furthermore, he’s been linked with a move to Barcelona and Inter Milan with both sides overly keen on a move for the former AC Milan striker. However, while Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has said that he and various other members will sit down and discuss the striker’s future, Arsenal legend Thierry Henry admitted that the club would struggle to cope with Aubameyang.

"Everybody will do what they have to do. How am I going to tell someone to stay when I left? As an Arsenal fan, you want him to stay, but as a football player, he will assess the situation with his family, with his dad who I know also and will see what's the best for them. If you're an Arsenal man, you don't want him to leave but also the guy has a career,” Henry told Sky Sports.

“I don't know what's in his head and where he wants to go, but all I know is that we are definitely going to miss his goals if he does leave. He does score goals and if you take the goals of Aubameyang away, it's a tough one. I respect the decisions of people, I respect what they have to go through and what dream or desire they have but any Arsenal fan would be crazy to say he should leave. We don't want him to leave but on the other side, you have to understand that the guy may need to see something else."