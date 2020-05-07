Restarting Bundesliga will make life little easier for everyone, claims Karl-Heinz Rummenigge

Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has claimed that restarting the Bundesliga later in May will make life a little easier for Germany and the world. The Bundesliga will be the first major European league to restart their season with the Premier League and the Serie A reportedly close behind.

The German top flight will restart on May 15 after German chancellor Angel Merkel confirmed that the government has given them the go-ahead. Clubs from within both the Bundesliga and the 2.Bundesliga have been training for more than a month with them preparing for such a scenario. But while things did look unlikely at one stage, especially after the Netherlands and France ended their league seasons, things are slowly getting back to normal.

It has seen Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge admit that the decision to resume the league season is a very important step forward and it will have a positive impact on society. He further added that the Bavarian giants are overjoyed at the fact with them working hard to make a restart possible with the club also looking to make weekends more bearable for people.

"FC Bayern feels great gratitude, satisfaction and a feeling of happiness. We've worked long and hard for this. With the green light from the politicians we have the requirements to restart the league. That is a important step for the Bundesliga. The Bavarian prime minister Markus Söder said that a weekend with Bundesliga is much more bearable than a weekend without. That sentence tells everything,” Rummenigge said reported Sky Sports.

"We know, football isn't systemically important. But football has a meaning for the society. When we start playing in the middle of May, those weekends will be easier for everyone."

With the Jupiler Pro League, the Eredivisie and the Ligue 1 all ending their seasons, there were concerns that Europe’s other four big leagues would do the same. But while the Premier League and the Serie A categorically denied that, there were reports that both the Bundesliga and La Liga were looking at the option. But Rummenigge went onto admit that he’s happy that did not happen and that the title will be decided on the field.

"It is important that the Bundesliga is decided on the pitch and not off the pitch like in the Netherlands or France. That leads to problems - who wins the championship, who qualifies for the Champions League, who will be relegated? That leads to dissatisfaction and legal problems. It is good that Bundesliga goes on. It would have had major financial impact if Bundesliga would have stopped. Big pain for all clubs," he added.