Reports | FIFA investigating Manchester United’s deal for Bruno Fernandes
Today at 1:11 PM
FIFA are investigating Manchester United’s transfer of Bruno Fernandes after the midfielder’s former side Sampdoria lodged a complaint against Sporting Lisbon. The Portuguese star made the £50 million move during the January transfer window, leaving Sporting Lisbon for the Premier League.
The move has, so far, turned out to be a rousing success with Fernandes a hit at Manchester United and his performances have been the catalyst for the club. Their turnaround has been rather impressive since signing the midfielder with the club on an 11 game unbeaten run, in all competitions, before the season was suspended. But ESPN has reported that FIFA is investigating the deal between Sporting Lisbon and Manchester United after Fernandes’ former side Sampdoria lodged a complaint.
A FIFA spokesperson confirmed as much and admitted that the Italian side, who sold Fernandes to Sporting in 2017, have claimed that Sporting owe them about £4 million because of a 10% sell-on clause. That has been, reportedly, so far unpaid which has seen the Serie A side ask FIFA to get involved in the proceedings. ESPN has reported however, that there are no indications that Manchester United are involved in the deal and will have to pay any money. Furthermore, Sporting Lisbon have categorical denied the existence of any clause and reportedly believe that they are innocent.
"We can confirm that on April 3, 2020 the Italian club, UC Sampdoria, lodged a claim with FIFA against the Portuguese club, Sporting Clube de Portugal, related to financial obligations set out in the contract corresponding to the transfer of the Portuguese player, Bruno Miguel Borges Fernandes. The matter is currently being investigated and consequently we cannot provide further comments,” said the FIFA spokesperson reported ESPN.
