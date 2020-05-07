Reports | FIFA investigating Manchester United’s deal for Bruno Fernandes

A FIFA spokesperson confirmed as much and admitted that the Italian side, who sold Fernandes to Sporting in 2017, have claimed that Sporting owe them about £4 million because of a 10% sell-on clause. That has been, reportedly, so far unpaid which has seen the Serie A side ask FIFA to get involved in the proceedings. ESPN has reported however, that there are no indications that Manchester United are involved in the deal and will have to pay any money. Furthermore, Sporting Lisbon have categorical denied the existence of any clause and reportedly believe that they are innocent.