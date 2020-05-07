Reports | Bundesliga likely to become first major European league to resume on May 15

The Bundesliga and 2.Bundesliga are all set for a return on May 15, thus becoming the first of the major European leagues to resume following the Covid-19 lockdown phase. The German government has given the green signal for the leagues to re-start even though the decision might invite controversies.

The Bundesliga and Germany's second-tier (2.Bundesliga) is likely to restart behind closed doors in the latter half of May after a two-month gap following the suspension over the Covid-19. If things go as per plan, it is going to be first of the major European leagues to resume football since football was suspended in early March. Angela Merkel, the chancellor of Germany, even stated that the players do not require staying in quarantine because of the clubs’ regular testing policy.

Meanwhile, the Minister-President of Bavaria, Markus Soder has approved the decision to resume even though he feels that it is going to invite more controversies. The French Ligue 1, Belgium's Jupiler Pro League and the Dutch Eredivisie have already been called-off for the season owing to the safety concerns.

"We have agreed sensibly. We know that it is very controversial. I know that those responsible in the clubs will do everything possible to comply with the regulations. But the players must also adhere to it," said Markus Soder, as reported the SkySports.

Most of the clubs have nine matches still to play in the ongoing season, while Eintracht Frankfurt and Werder Bremen will get to play 10 matches each. Bayerjn Munich is at the top of the league table with 55 points from 25 matches, while Borussia Dortmund chasing them with a 4-point deficit.