No neutral venues could lead to Premier League season’s cancellation, admits Richard Bevan

League Managers Association chief executive Richard Bevan has confirmed that a vote against neutral venues could lead to a cancellation of the 2019/20 Premier League season. While the COVID-19 pandemic has forced a shutdown across the footballing world, things are slowly getting back to normal.

Yet while the Premier League’s return to normal will take some time, the Bundesliga have certainly wasted none whatsoever with the league set to resume soon. Reports indicate that the German top tier and second tier will resume action after mid-May with that confirmed by German chancellor Angela Merkel. With the Serie A also resuming training alongside the Premier League a potential restart doesn’t look too far away.

But the Premier League’s Project Restart has caused a few problems especially with their neutral venues plan and it has seen a few clubs reject that option. But while it takes 14 out of 20 Premier League clubs to vote in favour, League Managers Association chief executive Richard Bevan has admitted that a vote against it could lead to the season being cancelled.

“Yes, I think that a vote against neutral venues would lead to the season's cancellation is probably correct. The government, if they haven't already, will be making it clear that home matches with densely populated stadia, really puts into question whether social distancing rules can be adhered to,” Bevan told BBC.

Furthermore, with many concerned about a premature return, it has seen a handful of Premier League clubs' doctors raise concerns over the restart. The doctors and other senior medical staff reportedly want assurances over their future if players do contract the virus will all 20 club doctors holding their own meetings over Project Restart. It saw Bevan admit that the league is taking every precaution to prevent anything serious and that health is the guiding principle.

"The medical and operational protocols are going to be presented to the managers on calls, and indeed the players. Hopefully, there will be solutions that create this safe environment. Football must not occupy any NHS resources, it must not impinge on the capacity of the health and emergency services.

“But it covers testing, tracking, PPE available, clear guidelines on social distancing, and obviously a safe environment to train and play. There will be guidance on cardiology, mental and emotional well-being. And I think the message really is that health is a guiding principle to any decision-making," Bevan added.