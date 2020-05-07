Liverpool have been amazing but Manchester City are proud of their season, proclaims Rodri

Manchester City star Rodri has confessed that while Liverpool have runaway with the Premier League title, the Cityzens are proud of their season despite sitting in second. The Manchester side have been second best for large parts of the season which has seen Liverpool take ahold of the title race.

While City won the Carabao Cup, beating Aston Villa in the finals, the reigning Premier League champions have struggled to do anything else. Their challenge for the league title was brief before Liverpool took over and that’s the way things have been since. Instead, Pep Guardiola and his side have been second best for large parts of the season with them even behind Leicester City at one stage.

But the Cityzens are in contention for the Champions League and the FA Cup with their prospects of both trophies looking good. That has seen summer signing Rodri admit that while the Reds have been amazing this season, Manchester City are still proud of the way things have gone for them this year. He further added that it’s not where the club wants to be and things will change going forward.

"Sometimes football is like this. Liverpool have been amazing this season in the Premier League. They have focused their entire mentality on the Premier League only and in these situations the only thing you can do is clap. But we've had many problems this year. We have had lots of injuries and important players out but it's not been a bad season for us - we're second," Rodri told Sky Sports News

"Okay, it's not where we want to be but sometimes it's like this and we have to keep going. I think we are proud of the season we've done. We already have two titles (Community Shield and League Cup) and we have a chance to get another two including the Champions League. I think it's not a bad season so for me from an individual aspect I'm really happy with our season."