Katsumi Yusa to seek FIFA's help if dues are not paid

Japanese footballer Katsumi Yusa has stated that he might approach FIFA if Chennai City FC doesn’t pay him the remaining dues. The former champions have terminated the contract of the foreigner citing ‘force majeure’ amidst the current pandemic situation with his salaries still pending.

The decision to terminate the contracts on grounds of ‘force majeure’ was not approved by the foreign contingent as all of them had one year left as per their contracts. Katsumi Yusa, who has been playing football in India for a very long time, has threatened to seek FIFA’s aid to resolve the situation if he’s not paid his salaries until April. The club is willing to play him only until March, while his dues amount to $7000 (Rs 5.3 lakhs approximately).

The Football Players Association of India (FPAI), which looks into these matters, are currently acting as the mediator between the club and Yusa and are trying to come up with a solution before the matter goes to FIFA. Chennai City FC’s other three foreigners - Roberto Eslava Suarez, Sandro Rodriguez, Nauzet Santana might also follow Yusa's footsteps to try and solve their issues.

"Katsumi wants an amicable solution and doesn't want to drag this to FIFA. All he wants is April's salary and return airfare. He also has a fair case. The club had used his image on their social media platforms as promotions in April despite triggering the force majeure clause from March,” said Cyrus Confectioner, FPAI general manager to The Times of India.

"It meant that he still had a running contract with them for April. Katsumi's lawyers had written to CCFC, explaining every aspect. Now, we await CCFC's response. If we don't get a favourable reply by the end of this week, we will go directly to FIFA," added the official.

Chennai City FC played its last I-League match against NEROCA FC on March 14, following which the league was suspended and subsequently called-off due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It was six days later that Katsumi Yusa he left for home. Meanwhile, Chennai City FC has stated they are willing to play the Japanese till March and is awaiting the footballers' reply regarding the matter.

"Negotiations are in place and we have been speaking to the player and his lawyers. After receiving his letter, we have reverted saying that we can pay till March. We now await Katsumi's reply. But we are hopeful that he will understand our situation," said Chennai City FC president Rohit Ramesh.