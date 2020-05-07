Intention was not to leave Manchester United but board changed that, confesses Ander Herrera

Former Manchester United and current PSG star Ander Herrera has admitted that he never wanted to leave the Red Devils but that decision was fueled by issues with the club’s board. The Red Devils lost a key central midfielder last summer, when Herrera left for free, and struggled to replace him.

The Spaniard was a key part of Manchester United before he left with many claiming him to be their best player. But, while game-time was consistent, the issue with Herrera was the fact that the midfielder refused to re-sign with the club in the final year of his contract. That saw the club eventually opt to move on and instead look forward which allowed the 30-year-old to leave on free.

But, in an interview recently, Herrera went onto admit that it was never his intention to leave Manchester United as he was always looking to stay. He also admitted that there were certain decisions made for him and it ultimately pushed him out the door with the Red Devil’s board playing a key role in that. The Spaniard however, insisted that he still respects the United board.

"When I look back a year ago, my intention was not to leave Manchester United. I had some different opinions with the board but I respect them. I respect them a lot. They do things for Manchester United and I disagree with the people who say they don't. They really suffer when things don't go well and they really fight to bring Manchester United back," Herrera told ESPN.

"I disagreed with some of the decisions they made but this happens in football. In happens in every company. Apart from that, I respect them. I had a great relationship with Ed Woodward and with the owners when they came so I have nothing to complain about with them."

The COVID-19 crisis has seen Belgium’s Jupiler Pro League, the Dutch Eredivisie and France’s Ligue 1 ended with trophies and various other places handed out. But while Club Brugge won the Jupiler Pro League, no league title was announced for the Eredivisie with PSG handed the Ligue 1 title. That saw Herrera admit that while he didn’t celebrate winning the trophy, he believes that it was well deserved.

"To be honest, I didn't celebrate it. I love football but I love to play football and win trophies on the pitch. Of course, it's good to have one more title but it's not the same. I wanted to celebrate with our fans and my teammates. I haven't won a league title since I was a professional because in Manchester we had the possibility to win some trophies but not the Premier League, so I was looking forward to it but we couldn't do it on the pitch.

"I think it's well deserved because we were 12 points ahead of Marseille but it is what it is. I hope we can fight for the cup titles that we still have to play on the pitch with fans in the stadium and let's see if we can also fight for the Champions League. To be honest, it's quite sad to win my first league title like this,” he added.