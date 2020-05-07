Bundesliga players now have huge responsibility, claims Manuel Neuer

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer feels that players in the Bundesliga have a huge responsibility as Europe will be watching them closely when the league re-starts in May. The Bundesliga will be the first major European league to resume following the Covid-19 pandemic that forced a shutdown.

German chancellor Angela Merkel has already given the permission to resume the Bundesliga after a two-month gap owing to the Covid-19 outbreak, thus becoming the first league to do so after football across Europe was suspended. Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer feels the players in the have a huge responsibility on their shoulders since all of Europe will be watching them even if the matches will be played behind closed doors.

“People will be looking at us from other European countries, indeed all over the world. This is an enormous responsibility for us, which we must be aware of with every fibre. It is now up to us,” said Manuel Neuer to FAZ, a Frankfurt-based newspaper.

“We are particularly responsible for tens of thousands of jobs in diverse industries that live with, and through, football. And we are responsible for all those fans for whom football is a big part of their lives,” added the World Cup winner.

Germany has been heavily affected by the coronavirus pandemic with more 7000 deaths recorded so far. It was recently announced that the Bundesliga along with the second-division 2.Bundesliga would resume on May 15. Bayern Munich is leading the race for the championship in the Bundesliga with 55 points from 25 matches.