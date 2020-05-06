There are lot of question marks over any Premier League restart, asserts Mikel Arteta

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has admitted that there are too many variables for resuming the season and a lot of question marks about the Premier League’s project restart. While the Bundesliga are all set to become the first major European league to resume action, the English top tier is close behind.

English football is on a total and complete shutdown but there are thoughts over a potential restart with Premier League clubs set to start training again. While safety measures will be taken, the clubs are only training at the moment with the Premier League’s project restart still under-development. But there is reportedly a plan in place to resume the 2019/20 season with their aim being to finish it before moving on.

But, while there are qualms over a restart at a neutral venue, the bigger problem is the fact that many believe that a restart is too premature at this stage of the pandemic. Manchester City's Sergio Aguero, Brighton and Hove Albion’s deputy chairman Paul Barber and now Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta have all expressed concerns. The Gunners boss went onto admit that “there are a lot of question marks” over a restart and that is something the league has to be careful over.

"There is a lot of question marks. I think the hardest thing is educating the players and everybody involved at the training grounds and on match days, that this is different. We have to be very strict with the protocols. Common sense will dictate when we can go to the next step, and the next step, and so on,” said Arteta, reported Sky Sports.

"We cannot rush it. We are all aiming to play, we need to play, we are willing to play - it is important for society and the economy. We have that responsibility. We just have to be ready for whenever they say 'Go ahead, open that door' so we can hit the gas."