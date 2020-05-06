Reports | Tottenham to restart talks over COVID-19 pay cuts with their players

While Arsenal have managed to come to an agreement over a 12.5% pay cut with various bonuses in place the rest have not been as lucky. Aston Villa have deferred 25% of their salaries for four months, Watford have deferred 30%, with both Southampton and Sheffield at 10% while West Ham stars have agreed to a 20% deferral. But barring those select few, no other Premier League side has managed to agreed to either a pay cut or wage deferral.

Chelsea revealed that their first team squad will take no pay cuts and Tottenham failed to come to an agreement but that has now changed. ESPN has reported that Spurs will go back to the negotiating table to try and get their players to agree to a pay cut. Reports indicated that Daniel Levy and the Tottenham board suggested a 30% pay cut earlier but that was rejected.

The North London side are in serious financial trouble with them losing out on not only matchday and broadcasting income but also £4 million after the NFL opted against staging games in London. Furthermore, they’re also losing out on any income earned from concerts and various other events that were supposed to take place in their stadium over the next few months. ESPN has reported that it has seen the club re-visit the idea of a wage cut with the squad open one.