Ronaldo returns to Turin along with his family

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to Italy after spending almost two months in Portugal in isolation due to the Covid-19 outbreak. Italy was the first major European league to shut down its operations due to the pandemic threat and they are yet to re-start the league in the country.
Cristiano Ranaldo along with his family landed in Turin late on Monday night after two-month isolation in his native place owing to the pandemic situation and also visit her mother Dolores who suffered a stroke. The Portuguese footballer arrived in the Italian city by a private jet from Madeira, a small island where Ronaldo was born and grew up. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is expected to be in quarantine for at least two weeks following his return to Italy.
The last match Ronaldo was when Juventus locked horns with Inter Milan on March 8 which they won 2-0 at the Allianz Stadium but was played behind closed doors. It was soon after the Italian government suspended all sporting activities due to the Covid-19 outbreak. Since then, the Serie A has been suspended for an indefinite period, even though the officials are trying their level best to re-start the league and finish off the season.
The Italian club has recalled 10 of its foreign recruits after their government gave the permission resume training this Monday. As things stand, Juventus are at the top of the league table with 63 points from 26 matches, marginally ahead of second-placed Lazio.
