Premier League SRL Round-Up | Chelsea script comfortable 3-0 victory over Norwich

Chelsea stormed past Norwich City FC by 3-0 margin to keep their hunt for a Champions League spot alive in the Monday evening kick-off. The first half was nowhere near to being dominated by the Blues, instead, it was an evenly contested game. In fact, Norwich had the better forty-five minutes, having taken six shots at the goal. But the Blues, against the run of play, scored first in the 43rd minute to maintain a 1-goal cushion going into the break.