Premier League SRL Round-Up | Chelsea script comfortable 3-0 victory over Norwich
Today at 3:11 AM
Chelsea kept the pressure on the top-four as they cruised to a comfortable 3-0 victory over Norwich City FC in the weekday fixture. Even though the first half was evenly poised throughout, Chelsea took the the lead just two minutes before the break with them doubling their lead in the second half.
Chelsea 3 - 0 Norwich City
Chelsea stormed past Norwich City FC by 3-0 margin to keep their hunt for a Champions League spot alive in the Monday evening kick-off. The first half was nowhere near to being dominated by the Blues, instead, it was an evenly contested game. In fact, Norwich had the better forty-five minutes, having taken six shots at the goal. But the Blues, against the run of play, scored first in the 43rd minute to maintain a 1-goal cushion going into the break.
Chelsea started the second half more aggressively and they were rewarded for their efforts in the 54th minute, when they doubled the lead. While it was practically game over by then, the hosts’ third goal in the 61st minute made sure Norwich were totally out of the contest. Even though the visitors played off their skins in the last 20 minutes, the efforts went in vain.
Chelsea kept 7 shots on goal while the Canaries managed just three of them in the entire match. The hosts spent 21 seconds per attack on average while the away side locked 16 seconds for the same. Surprisingly, Norwich created more dangerous attack with a count of 58, which was 14 better than what Chelsea managed.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.