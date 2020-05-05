Possibility of under-45 minutes half when football resumes, reveals Gordon Taylor

Professional Footballers Association Chief executive Gordon Taylor has hinted that matches could see halves of less than 45 minutes when football resumes in England. Talks on possible re-start of the English Premier league are going on but according in accordance with certain safety measures.

The major European leagues are all shut for almost two months due to the Covid-19 outbreak, but as things stand they might re-start operation soon, but of course with proper safety measures. Gordon Taylor, chief executive of the Professional Footballers Association that halves of less than 45 minutes can be considered when football resumes as well of games being played at neutral venues.

"We don't know the future but we do know what propositions have been put, what ideas have been put - the possibility of having more substitutes, games possibly not being the full 45 minutes each way, talks of neutral stadiums,” said Gordon Taylor, as reported by BBC.

"Ideally, you want to keep the integrity of the competition, and of course, that was about playing home and away and having the same squad of players as before it was suspended,” added the official.

The Premier League is aiming to resume on June 8 even though there hasn’t been a date confirmed, and it is likely to get over by July 31. Meanwhile, the Italian government has lifted its ban on sports activities and the players can start training, but after certain medical tests.