Hope to start La Liga in June, asserts Javier Tebas

La Liga President has announced that they are planning to resume the league in June after a gap of two months due to the pandemic situation. The Spanish Government lifted its sports-related measures recently and the players can go back to training from this week only, but only after medical tests.

Javier Tebas, the President of La Liga stated they are devising possible ways to re-start the league by June to complete the 2019-20 season this summer itself. It was on March 12 that the last match in the league was played, following which it was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Spain is still one of the most affected countries in the world with more than 2 lakh people struck by the virus.

“People’s health is paramount, so we have a comprehensive protocol to safeguard the health of everyone involved as we work to restart La Liga. Circumstances are unprecedented, but we hope to start playing again in June and finish our 19/20 season this summer,” said Javier Tebas, as reported by Scroll.in

Professional players of La Liga and also the players of their first and second division will be allowed to resume training after medical tests are carried out on them by their respective clubs. Javier Tebas feels that resumption of football would bring back an ‘element’ to the people in Spain which they ‘love.’

"This crisis has had a profound impact on all of us. The return of football is a sign that society is progressing towards the new normal. It will also bring back an element of life that people in Spain and around the world know and love," added the official.