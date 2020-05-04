Government cannot stop resumption of football in Italy, claims Igli Tare
Today at 12:14 AM
Lazio sporting director Igli Tare has stated that the government of Italy cannot stop football as it is not their field and a decision made by both UEFA and FIFA . The COVID-19 pandemic forced a shutdown but the Italian government has reportedly given clubs permission to start training again.
Italy is one of first among the European countries to have allowed footballers to resume training this week. As per Lazio’s sporting director Igli Tare, the government cannot stop football because FIFA and UEFA have already stated that leagues should be concluded. Italy is one of the worst affected countries due to the Covid-19 outbreak while Serie A has been suspended from March.
“I heard that a legal order to block the championship may come this week. But that’s not their field. FIFA and UEFA have expressed themselves clearly and said that the championships must be concluded. We can also resume in June and conclude between August and September, taking advantage of the fact that the 2022 World Cup will be held during winter. To finish the current season will also serve as an experience to start the next one. Before the resumption we will have to do the serological tests,” said Igli Tare to Sports Italia.
While the Dutch Eredivisie and the French Ligue 1 have already been called-off by their respective authorities, the UEFA has given a May 25 deadline for its other members to produce a plan for the possible resumption of the leagues.
