Government cannot stop resumption of football in Italy, claims Igli Tare

“I heard that a legal order to block the championship may come this week. But that’s not their field. FIFA and UEFA have expressed themselves clearly and said that the championships must be concluded. We can also resume in June and conclude between August and September, taking advantage of the fact that the 2022 World Cup will be held during winter. To finish the current season will also serve as an experience to start the next one. Before the resumption we will have to do the serological tests,” said Igli Tare to Sports Italia.