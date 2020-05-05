Eagerly waiting to play under Kibu Vicuna, admits Sahal Abdul Samad

Kerala Blasters’ midfield sensation Abdul Sahal Samad stated that he is eagerly waiting to play under their newly appointed coach Kibu Vicuna in the future. The footballer was the ISL emerging player of the year in 2018-19 and since then has played 9 matches for the National team.

Kerala Blasters FC, in spite of having a star-studded team with the likes of Abdul Sahal Samad, Bartholomew Ogbeche along with Dutch tactician Eelco Schattorie, failed to make it to the play-offs in the 2019-20 Indian Super League. Following the dismal run, the management appointed Spanish manager Kibu Vicuna as the head coach and Sahal is pretty excited to play under the I-League winning coach.

“Our new gaffer Kibu Vicuna has good coaching experience under his belt. He joined Blasters after guiding Mohun Bagan to the I-League title, so there's no doubt over his credentials as a coach. I’m eagerly waiting to play under him. I have no knowledge about the management shake-up,” said Sahal Abdul Samad during an interview with the Malayala Manorama.

Kibu Vicuna guided Mohun Bagan to their second I-League title this season with four matches to spare. Regarding his experience with the outgoing manager, Sahal admitted that Eelco was a very good teacher and helped him develop as a player. The Dutchman was only roped in prior to the start of the last season after he guided Northeast United FC to a top-four finish in the 2018-19 ISL.

“Eelco is a good teacher. He was always willing to offer valuable tips. I’m grateful to him that I could learn a lot and improve my game. I believe I tried hard and did my best to live up to his expectations,” added Sahal.