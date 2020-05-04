Real Kashmir FC head coach and players set for Europe return

Real Kashmir FC head coach David Robertson along with other UK nationals are expected to leave for Scotland on May 6 after being stranded in the Valley for a more than a month due to the lockdown. I-League was called off last month by the AIFF and declared Mohun Bagan as champions.

David Robertson, along with wife Kim and son Mason, who also plays for Real Kashmir FC and three others including footballer Kallum Higginbotham are likely to leave for Scotland on May 6. Sandeep Chattoo, the co-owner of the ‘snow leopards’ stated UK Embassy have informed them about the development and if everything turns out as planned, the stranded Europeans would leave for Amritsar on Wednesday.

"The embassy got in touch with the state administration today and the same has been communicated to David. Now if everything goes well, the six UK nationals with us should be starting their journey from here to Amritsar on Wednesday," said Sandeep Chattoo, as reported by The Times of India.

"It should take them 8-10 hours to reach Jammu from Srinagar by road, if the weather is fine. From Jammu another four hours roughly to reach Amritsar," added the owner.

Apart from the European, there are also four African players who are stuck in Srinagar - Loveday Enyinnaya, Aaron Katebe, Bazie Armand and Gnohere Krizo. Chattoo feels that it is not possible for them to head back home and need to wait for the lockdown to get over.

The I-League was called-off last month owing to the Covid-19 outbreak while Mohun Bagan was awarded the title. Real Kashmir FC was at the fourth position in the league until it was suspended.