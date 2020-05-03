Premier League SRL Round-Up | Everton and Manchester City dominate Sunday in double header

After an action-packed and intense Friday and Saturday, the Premier League had a relaxed Sunday which saw just the two games played. Only Manchester City and Everton played with both sides walking away as guaranteed winners despite both Aston Villa and Bournemouth putting up a fight.

Everton 2-1 Aston Villa

The game was off to a flyer and it saw Everton take the lead. While that shocked nobody especially given the fact that Aston Villa had lost all their last four games, the Toffees had been on an inconsistent run going into the game. However, once that goal was scored, within the opening minute, things changed despite Villa looking the better side. The Lions managed to threaten their hosts more than a few times with Everton struggling to do the same.

While they failed to breach Everton’s goal, that changed in the second half. A goal less than fifteen minutes after the restart meant that Everton had all the work to do. They struggled to do that as well and laboured to an ending but somehow pulled ahead six minutes before full-time. That was game, set and match despite Villa threatening in added time.

Manchester City 5-0 AFC Bournemouth

Number two vs number twenty was really always going to only end one way, with Manchester City winning and the Cityzens did so in absolute style. They crushed the Cherries to a pulp and left absolutely nothing left for Eddie Howe’s men to do about the result. That is not what the statistics will tell you, however, because according to them it was a close match.

While City did spend 64% of their time in dangerous attacks, Bournemouth created 53 dangerous moves as compared to their hosts 64. Not only that, they took an equal 13 number of shots but City had nine on target as compared to the Cherries’ six with the hosts scoring five goals. The Cherries, however, did dominate both corners and shots off target but that showed their lack of profligacy to make the most of what they had.