Playing behind closed doors won't feel empty at all, opines Jose Mourinho

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho feels that even if football is been played behind closed doors, it will be viewed by millions across the globe. All the major European leagues are suspended now due to the COVID-19 outbreak even though they are planning on finishing the games behind closed doors.

Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho feels that resumption of football in front of empty stadiums would give ‘joy’ to the people viewing the match on television and would give them a bit of positivity in their life at the moment. He feels that even though the matches would be played behind closed doors, cameras would telecast the match to millions of people and would give them a light at the end of the tunnel.

“As professionals and I imagine in the fans’ case, it is good to have a light, even if it is at the end of a dark tunnel, to imagine and to dream that one day we will have football and this stadium full again," said Jose Mourinho, as reported by Goal.com.

“But if we come back behind closed doors, I like to think football behind closed doors is never closed doors because cameras means millions and millions are watching that game. So one day if we walk into this empty stadium, it will not be empty at all,” added the Tottenham Hotspur manager.

The UEFA have given each of their member associations a May 25 deadline to produce its plans regarding the re-start of their respective leagues. While most of them including the English Premier League has shown intentions of playing behind closed doors, the Dutch Eredivisie and the French Ligue 1 have already been called-off by their respective associations.