Like to watch and follow Andres Iniesta's playing style , reveals Bruno Fernandes

“The one I liked to watch and follow was Iniesta because Iniesta is a mix between an eight and a 10. It is a way I can do better, between eight and 10. It is the guy who always likes to have the ball, take the risks, and I think Iniesta was one of the best in the world. For me, it was impressive how Iniesta finished his career without the Ballon d'Or. With everything he won, it is difficult for me to understand!,” said Bruno Fernandes to Manchester United’s official website.