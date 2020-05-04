Like to watch and follow Andres Iniesta's playing style , reveals Bruno Fernandes
Today at 8:34 PM
Portuguese footballer Bruno Fernandes has stated that he follows Spanish midfielder Andres Iniesta as his role model and wants to mould himself in his style of play. The playmaker currently plies his trade with Manchester United following a transfer from Sporting Lisbon earlier this year.
Since his arrival at Old Trafford, Bruno Fernandes has played an influential role for the ‘Red Devils’, having guided them to a five-match unbeaten streak which is yet to be broken. The midfielder has been at the top of his game, having scored thrice and provided four assists in the five matches he played so far for his new club. The Portuguese recently revealed that he followers Spanish legend Iniesta closely and tries to reciprocate his brand of football.
“The one I liked to watch and follow was Iniesta because Iniesta is a mix between an eight and a 10. It is a way I can do better, between eight and 10. It is the guy who always likes to have the ball, take the risks, and I think Iniesta was one of the best in the world. For me, it was impressive how Iniesta finished his career without the Ballon d'Or. With everything he won, it is difficult for me to understand!,” said Bruno Fernandes to Manchester United’s official website.
After three seasons with Sporting Lisbon, Bruno Fernandes was roped in by Manchester United by a heavy fee in the January transfer window. For the time being, the English Premier League has been suspended due to the Covid-19 outbreak, even though there are possibilities that the rest of the matches would be played behind closed doors.
