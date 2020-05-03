Waiting on UEFA appeal before making any decisions, admits Kevin de Bruyne

Manchester United star Kevin de Bryune has cleared the air about his future saying that he might leave the club if they get hit with a ban of two years. The English club has been under the radar due after breaching UEFA's rules, and might miss out on European football in the future.

Manchester City were charged for ‘serious breaches’ of UEFA and they were subsequently banned for a period of two years. In response, the ‘cityzens’ have appealed against the punishment to the court of arbitration of sports. Their star player Kevin de Bryune stated that he was waiting for the decision to come and then he might re-consider his future at Manchester if the ban period remains unaltered.

“I’m just waiting. The club told us they are going to appeal and they are almost 100% sure they are right. That’s why I’m waiting to see what will happen. I trust my team. Once the decision is made, I will review everything. Two years would be long, but in the case of one year I might see,” De Bruyne said during an interview with a Belgian daily.

The attacking midfielder also added that he might have no reason to leave then club if one ignores the European ban. Since his main aim is to play top-flight European football, Manchester might not be the best place to be in if the ban is not reduced.

“I play for one of the best teams in the world, play in England – for my competitive view the best competition – and I like that. It remains a challenge to be the best and I need that too,” added the Belgian footballer.