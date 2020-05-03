Real Madrid deserved to win Champions League cause we were best, claims ZJose Mourinho
Jose Mourinho stated that Spanish giants Real Madrid deserved to win the Champions League when he was their coach for a three-year period. During his stay in Madrid, the manager guided the team to three consecutive Champions League semi-final finishes, but never managed to cross the hurdle.
The current Tottenham Hotspur coach re-collected memories of his stint at the Bernabeu and claimed that Real Madrid deserved to win the Champions League during the three-year period starting 2010. He was swift to point out that the semi-final loss to Bayern Munich in the 2011-12 Champions League was the most heart-breaking for him as a coach. Mourinho recalled how he became emotional and started crying in the car following the defeat.
"That season (2011-12), Real Madrid were the best team in Spain and also the best in Europe, That's why it was so hard for us to deal with going out to Bayern in the Champions League. That night is the only time in my career as a coach that I've cried after a defeat. I remember it well... Aitor [Karanka] and I pulled up in front of my house, in the car, crying...It was very hard because we were the best that season,” said Jose Mourinho, as reported by ESPN.
“The truth is that team deserved to win La Liga and the Champions League," added the manager.
Even though continental silverware eluded him, the Portuguese did manage to steer Real Madrid to the La Liga title in that same season, which was preceded by a Copa Del Rey triumph in 2010-11. It was although after he parted ways with the club that Real Madrid won their record 10th Champions League trophy in 2014.
