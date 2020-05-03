Real Madrid deserved to win Champions League cause we were best, claims ZJose Mourinho

"That season (2011-12), Real Madrid were the best team in Spain and also the best in Europe, That's why it was so hard for us to deal with going out to Bayern in the Champions League. That night is the only time in my career as a coach that I've cried after a defeat. I remember it well... Aitor [Karanka] and I pulled up in front of my house, in the car, crying...It was very hard because we were the best that season,” said Jose Mourinho, as reported by ESPN.