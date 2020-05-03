Ravel Morrison was better than Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard, claims Wayne Rooney

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has revealed that Ravel Morrison had far more talent than either Paul Pogba or Jesse Lingard ever had. The former Manchester United starlet was considered to be one of the most talented youngsters coming out of the club’s academy but struggled to do much.

The trio were in the same group at Manchester United’s academy but while Pogba and Lingard eventually made the step into first team football, Morrison struggled. Instead, the young midfielder made just three first team appearances for the Red Devils before eventually leaving for London and West Ham. But Morrison struggled there as well and was sent out on loan before eventually being released by the club.

However, spells in Italy, Mexico and Sweden earned him a chance back in the Premier League but after just four appearances for Sheffield United in the first half of the season, Morrison was off again. Yet, Wayne Rooney has revealed that the midfielder was better than both Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard, as they were coming through the ranks, by a mile. The former Red Devil also added that Morrison’s issue was his attitude and his lifestyle.

"I remember watching Ravel Morrison thinking he had everything required for a player in his position. He was brilliant. He was confident. He nutmegged Nemanja Vidic three times in the space of a minute in one training game. But he struggled with lifestyle and his environment, which was sad for him - because I saw Paul Pogba come through, Jesse Lingard, all these players and Ravel was better than any of them by a country mile,” Rooney told Sky Sports.

“He's proof that you can't escape the fact there are guidelines every player has to obey in professional football. Some players live right on the edge of them but stick just inside and still succeed. Sir Alex Ferguson used to say, the hardest thing in life is to work hard every day. Forget all your ability, strip everything back: if you can work hard every day, in whatever job you do, you'll be successful."