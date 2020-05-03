Playing games at neutral venues affect integrity of Premier League, proclaims Paul Barber

Brighton and Hove Albion chief executive and deputy chairman Paul Barber has voiced opposition to the Premier League’s idea of finishing the league season at neutral venues. While the Ligue 1 and many others have ended their league seasons, the English top tier are keen on completing their season.

This comes after clubs, across the English top flight, were told that there would be a change to the way things operate in any potential restart. That includes a neutral venue system which will see all the league games held at ten potential stadiums thus removing the home field advantage. However, while there has been no opposition to the plan as of yet, that has now officially changed.

Brighton and Hove Albion chief executive and deputy chairman Paul Barber has opined that it would destroy the integrity of the league. In the event of a restart the Seagulls will play five of their remaining nine games which could change the momentum of what is a relegation fight for them. But Barber further added that while the club are prepared to accept compromises and are willing to play behind closed doors, playing at a neutral venue is disadvantageous.

“Clearly, we must all be prepared to accept some compromises, and we fully appreciate why playing behind closed doors is very likely to be necessary … to fully support the government’s efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus,” Barber said on the club’s website.

“But at this critical point in the season, playing matches in neutral venues has [the] potential to have a material effect on the integrity of the competition,” he added. “The disadvantages of us not playing in our home stadium and in familiar surroundings, even with fans very unlikely to be present at the Amex, are very obvious.”