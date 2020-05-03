Harry Kane is at crossroads in his career with Tottenham, asserts Dimitar Berbatov

Former Tottenham and Manchester United star Dimitar Berbabtov has claimed that Spurs striker Harry Kane has a decision to make over his future at the club and it could change his career. The England star has become one of the best strikers in the world and it has seen him linked with a move away.

While injuries have affected the striker over the last few years, Kane has still been one of the better players at Tottenham and has at times singlehandedly kept the club relevant. That has seen him linked with a move to better sides especially with his critics and fans alike asking him to leave North London if he ever wants to win any silverware.

That saw Kane admit, earlier in the lockdown, that he won’t stay at Tottenham forever and Berbatov has admitted that the England captain is at a crossroads in his career. The former Premier League winner also admitted that while the COVID-19 pandemic has made things difficult, Kane has a choice to make and one that Spurs fans may not like.

"The sad thing in football is that, because it has been established a long time ago which the big clubs are, you will always have that situation with teams like Spurs where their best players have to decide if they stay here or move to a big club. It is exactly the same with Harry Kane at the moment. He is going to be at a crossroad, thinking 'what do I do now?" he told BBC.

Kane, however, has already admitted that won't stay at Tottenham if they don't keep improving and so far the club has had problems doing just with Jose Mourinho struggling to get the best out of the team. That tends to affect a player and Berbatov, the former Fulham, Manchester United, Bayer Leverkusen and Tottenham striker, was in the same situation years ago during his time with the club and admitted that it caused problems and could do the same for Kane.

"The situation is maybe difficult now because of coronavirus and the money, but he is in exactly the same situation I was in. In his head sometimes he is maybe not in the right place. My head was not in the right place at times. How can it be? I don't want to put my team in a position where I go late in the window and leave them without a replacement. But it will happen after me many times, with many players.

"The most painful part is that Spurs' last trophy was when me and Jermaine where there. It will be stated over and over again and make people angry that the lack of trophies is the main problem for players like Kane, who is captain of England and not getting younger. But when he gets older he wants to say to his kids: 'Look what I won'," he added.