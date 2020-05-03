Covid-19 attack left me in state of shock and psychotic, reveals Blaise Matuidi

Juventus star Blaise Matuidi has admitted that the coronavirus attack made him ‘psychotic’ and left him in a state of 'shock' and 'total panic'. The Frenchman along with teammates Daniele Rugani and Paul Dybala tested positive for Covid-19 and were kept in isolation until they fully recovered.

“When I tested positive, I couldn’t even go out shopping. It made me psychotic. You always try to make sure people aren’t too close, you have to be mentally strong. It’ll take time, this is a new situation for all of us,” said Blaise Matuidi, as reported by Football Italia.

“I had no symptoms but, as soon as I heard the news, I was in shock. I was in total panic, I feared for my family and friends. It was difficult for them, but I was able to reassure them. It’s not a good time, we really want this to end as soon as possible. I ask myself what will happen to football and everyday life,” added the footballer.

For the time being, football is suspended in Italy due to the Covid-19 outbreak, even though there have been constant efforts to resume the league as soon as possible.