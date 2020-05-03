Confident that Bundesliga will resume in May, admits Simon Rolfes

That includes the Bundesliga , with them looking at a potential May 9 restart for all football in Germany’s first and second tiers. It might a little tougher than the clubs plan after FC Koln reported three more cases of the COVID-19 virus but training will still continue. While that could complicate things for the Bundesliga on a whole, it has seen the meeting to resume games pushed to May 6.

Yet despite that, Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes has confessed that he’s confident that football will resume in Germany again with FC Koln still training despite the new confirmed cases. Rolfes also added that he believes that the government believes they can successfully do it with decisions set to be made within the next few weeks.

“They [the government] think that we are able to do it. In the next week we will see which decisions are there. I don’t know exactly when but we hope we play in May, the middle or the end of May, we don’t know. We’re also in the semi-finals of the Cup, and we’re still in the Europa League,” Rolfe said, reported the BBC.