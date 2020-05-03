Bundesliga SRL Round-Up | Bayern Munich and Eintracht Frankfurt win in Bundesliga double header

Only two games in what was a lazy Saturday in the Bundesliga SRL but somehow it proved to be action packed and full of shocks. Both Schalke and Eintracht Frankfurt have been on a roll of sorts and it proved as much in a three goal thriller, with Bayern Munich dominating yet again at the top.

Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 Schalke 04

In the end, it wasn’t even a contest. It should have been, it really really should have been but despite Schalke doing well over the last few games, the away side succumbed to Frankfurt. The hosts, technically, were in better form walking into the game but their struggles on the road and at home had been well documented. They thrived at home and dominated the away side into submission.

But the first half never tells you the whole story and it didn’t here again. Instead, while the hosts took the lead, Schalke equalized a few minutes later and that was that. Frankfurt tried their best with five shots before the half ended but had no luck. That continued as the second half started with it eventually paying dividends and Frankfurt found the net. That was it as Schalke never found their way back

Werder Bremen 1-6 Bayern Munich

If you watched only the first half, then you’d wonder how on earth was Bayern Munich sitting number one on the Bundesliga SRL table going into the game. The away side struggled immensely with Werder Bremen instead proving to be the real threat despite Bayern scoring. The away side opened the scoring 15 minutes into the first half but Bremen equalized seven minutes later.

Yet that wasn’t the end, with Bremen dominating and yet once Bayern found their stride, it was never going to end. The away side netted two goals in added time before the end of the first half and added three more in the second half to seal the game. Yet the statistics tell us that Bremen had more dangerous attacks, more shots off target but failed to make the most of their chances.