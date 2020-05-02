Would be interested in playing in MLS one day, proclaims Gareth Bale

Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale has admitted that he wouldn’t mind playing in the MLS some in the near future as he likes the way the league has improved over the years. The Welshman was once considered to be one of the best but injuries and other factors robbed him of his place amongst the elite.

This season, however, saw things worsen for Bale at Real Madrid as Zinedine Zidane admitted that he did not want the forward at the club. It became even worse once his move to China was rejected over financial issues between president Florentino Perez and the club. While things changed after injuries to key stars saw Bale find his way back into contention, the Welshman has been perpetually linked with a move away.

That includes moves to the Serie A, Premier League, the Chinese Super League and even the MLS but it seems that Bale might be interested in a move to America with him admitting as much in an interview. The former Tottenham star also admitted that he likes the MLS and the way it has transformed itself over the years which has seen him interested in a move.

"I really like the league. It's grown so much over the years. When we come over and play now in pre-season, the games are difficult. The standard is a lot better. All the clubs are improving, the facilities are improving, the stadiums are improving," Bale told The Hat-Trick podcast.

"It's a league that's on the up and still rising, and I think a lot more players want to come over to America now to play. I'd definitely be interested in it. I love going to Los Angeles on holiday."