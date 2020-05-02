Would be hard to ignore offers from Real Madrid or Barcelona, reveals Raul Jimenez

Wolverhampton Wanderers star Raul Jimenez has stated that it would be difficult for him to ignore offers from club likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona if they approach him. The Mexican forward has played sensational football with the English club which has attracted many European clubs.

Raul Jimenez has been instrumental in Wolves’ stellar show over the last few seasons in the English Premier League which has landed them a Europa League berth this season. Having scored 13 goals and assisted 6 other, Jimenez has put his side in the contention of a Champions League spot. His exploits have attracted not only English clubs, but also other top European and the Mexican forward has admitted that it would be difficult for him to ignore offers from clubs like Real Madrid and Barcelona.

“I have to be calm. If they are talking about me it is because I am doing things well. I would like to continue in England. I am happy, adapted and I like the idea (of staying in the Premier League). If you tell me that tomorrow an offer from Real Madrid or Barcelona comes, it is obvious that you do not let such an opportunity go,” said Raul Jimenez to ESPN.

For now, the Mexican is focused on qualifying for the Champions League next season and also performing well in the Europa League. Wolves are in the round of 16 of Europe’s second-tier tournament, but the matches are suspended due to the Covid-19 outbreak with everyone hoping for a restart.

"But if I stay here I am fighting to qualify for the Champions League, for important things. Fighting for the title still seems difficult but we are in the Europe League round of 16. I think that I made the right decision to come here and I do not regret it," he added