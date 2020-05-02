Reports | Premier League told neutral venues only way to finish 2019/20 season
Today at 12:47 PM
After a meeting between all 20 Premier League sides and league officials, the league has been informed that neutral venues will be the only way to finish the season. The COVID-19 virus has forced a suspension of all sporting activity with a plan over a restart slowly coming to fruition.
While the Ligue 1, the Eredivisie and the Jupiler Pro League have already called an end to their league seasons, few others are looking to do the same. The Serie A does have a plan to do just that but it’s as a last resort with the Italian top tier looking to restart their season. The same applies to the Bundesliga with them planning for a May 9th restart unless things change.
However, the future of the 2019/20 Premier League season has been in flux with the league struggling to come to an agreement. But with the league overly keen on a restart, the BBC has reported that clubs have been informed that neutral venues are the only way to complete the season. The report further indicates that up to ten stadiums will be used to resume the season with the Premier League looking to get up to 40,000 tests for players and other staff. However, while many other leagues have returned to training, the BBC reported that the Premier League would only do so after government guidance.
"No decisions were taken at today's meeting and clubs exchanged views on the information provided regarding 'Project Restart'. It was agreed that the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA), the League Managers' Association (LMA), players and managers are key to this process and will be further consulted," the statement added.
