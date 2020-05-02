Reports | Premier League told neutral venues only way to finish 2019/20 season

However, the future of the 2019/20 Premier League season has been in flux with the league struggling to come to an agreement. But with the league overly keen on a restart, the BBC has reported that clubs have been informed that neutral venues are the only way to complete the season. The report further indicates that up to ten stadiums will be used to resume the season with the Premier League looking to get up to 40,000 tests for players and other staff. However, while many other leagues have returned to training, the BBC reported that the Premier League would only do so after government guidance.