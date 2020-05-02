Health has to come before football no matter what news says, asserts Aymeric Laporte

Manchester City star Aymeric Laporte has claimed that football has to be secondary to the health and welfare of the people amidst a crisis. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused serious issues on a global scale but it’s widespread problems have spread to within the football community as well.

Yet while the Ligue 1, Eredivisie and the Jupiler Pro League opted to call an end to their respective league seasons, the Premier League are keen on finishing theirs. That has seen league officials determined to finish the 2019/20 season with them due to create and receive proposals as to how the season could resume. Reports have indicated that one of the many proposals is to render the season null and void but that’s only in case of extreme circumstances.

But Sky Sports has indicated that during Friday’s conference call between all 20 clubs in the English top tier, there was a discussion over how to end the season. Yet for Manchester City star Aymeric Laporte, who shares this view with many others, the health and welfare of everyone has to come much before football does. Laporte also added that footballers across the Premier league are simply waiting but the experts have to do what they’re best at and make the decision.

"It's different for us if we have to start in one week or in one month. The news soon could be good, but the most important thing is health. We are waiting for news on what the experts say about that, and this is the most important thing. They are the best at doing this job, and they will try to make the best decision for everyone," Laporte told Sky Sports

"I'm missing football a lot - I want to play and train, and I think it's the first time in my life I have not played for this length of time. Hopefully, soon we'll be back on the pitch and in the Champions League too.”