Alejandro Menendez destroyed East Bengal, proclaims Mario Rivera

Quess East Bengal’s current coach Mario Rivera has lashed out at the club’s former coach Alejandro Menendez that he 'destroyed' the team altogether before he parted ways. Rivera was Alejandro’s deputy for almost two seasons since both of them were appointed by the Kolkata giants.

After a dismal run in East Bengal’s pursuit of a maiden I-League title, Spanish manager Alejandro Menendez stepped down from his post earlier this year. The ‘red and gold’ brigade appointed Alejandro’s then-deputy Mario Rivera as the next coach of the club. Mario made a shocking statement recently, saying that the former Real Madrid B coach has destroyed the team when he succumbed to pressure.

“I don’t know what he did, I know I found a team destroyed, without confidence and under big pressure. It was impossible to know after 3-4 practice sessions, I was surprised because I said to myself these players are much better than the position in the table is saying. No one knows what had happened,” said Mario Rivera, as reported by Sportstar.

The I-League season has been called-off owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, with Mohun Bagan crowned as the champions. As far as Rivera is concerned, the East Bengal management has retained the Spaniard for the next season too and he feels that the knowledge gained from Indian football in the past two years would help him in the future.

“I’m so excited to think to start a new season with all the knowledge of these two seasons of Indian football, I really would like to do it,” added the coach.