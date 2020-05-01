Serie A sides unanimously vote to complete 2019/20 season
After an assembly of all 20 Serie A clubs, Sky Sports has revealed that all the clubs have come to a unanimous decision to complete the season. The Italian top tier was the first football league to shut shop after the outbreak of the Covid-19 virus, with Italy amongst the worst affected countries.
That saw the Serie A shutdown down almost immediately after the first cases were announced, with the Premier League, Bundesliga, La Liga and Ligue 1 amongst others all following. However, while the lockdown/suspension is still in play, reports indicate that both the Bundesliga and the Premier League are preparing to resume their seasons. The Ligue 1 have ended their league season and reportedly handed PSG the league title.
But with no news from the Serie A, Sky Sports has reported that the Italian top flight has voted to finish the season amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Sky Sports further reported that it was a unanimous decision between all 20 clubs with them scheduled to return to training on May 18th as of right now. However, while no potential calendar has been created, the certainty is that the season won’t resume until June.
Furthermore, with all 20 clubs confirming their desire to finish out the season, the hope of it being cancelled now, reportedly, lies solely in the hands of sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora. Spadafora, earlier in the week, revealed that the government could end the season if they fail to find a safe way to restart football.
