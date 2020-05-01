Portugal’s Primeira Liga to return behind closed doors from May 30

Portugal’s top tier will return to action after Prime Minister Antonio Costa confirmed that the government are planning to roll back the lockdown measures. This will allow the final ten games of the season to finish out as planned but the games will be held behind closed doors confirmed Costa.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced football across the world to a complete standstill with the Serie A leading the charge followed by every other league. However, while the global pandemic has caused serious issues for the world, it has also seen football clubs, especially in Europe, suffer serious financial issues. Many are reportedly on the verge of bankruptcy without matchday and broadcasting income to help sustain them.

But with human life the top priority, the Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa has given the Primeira Liga a go ahead to resume at the end of May. However, with ten games left in the season, the government have initiated a plan to roll back the lockdown which will let games played. But Sky Sports has reported the games will have to be held behind closed doors with things set to kick-off by May 30th.

“This return of football will only be for the Primeira Liga and with tight restrictions. The games will be played behind closed doors, with no spectators in the stands, whatever the stadium, be it a league match or the Portuguese Cup final,” said the Portuguese PM Costa, reported Sky Sports.

“This resumption is still dependent on the Directorate-General of Health approving the sanitary protocol presented by the Liga and assessment of whether the stadiums comply with all the conditions necessary to restart the competition.”