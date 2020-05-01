Players are scared by prospect of restarting leagues too soon, confesses Sergio Aguero

That has forced a few leagues to call their seasons off with the Jupiler Pro League the first to do as much. Belgium’s top tier ended their league season and handed the title to Club Brugge with the Eredivisie following suit and then the Ligue 1 . While the Premier League and a few others do have the same ideas in place, they seem to be hell bent on restarting and ending the 2019/20 season before moving on.

However, with the league officials and the government trying to figure out a way to do as much, reports indicate that players are concerned over the same especially with a return date for many leagues set for May. It has seen Manchester City star Sergio Aguero admit as much and the striker also confirmed that it’s mainly because the players have family and are concerned for their safety.

"The majority of players are scared because they have family, they have children, they have babies, parents. It does scare me but I have just been here with my girlfriend, I haven't had contact with other people and they say that to contract the disease is very rare and difficult but they say that there are people who have it, and they don't have symptoms and they can infect you. That's why I've stayed at home. You can be infected and you don't know anything about it," Aguero told Spanish TV programme El Chiringuito.