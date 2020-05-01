Jadon Sancho has become the best player in Bundesliga, proclaims Dietmar Hamann

Former Bayern Munich star Dietmar Hamann has been overjoyed with Jadon Sancho’s transformation and believes the young Englishman is the best in Germany. Sancho was on the brink of a fantastic season before football was suspended with him one of the few in double figures for both goals and assists.

The teenager has thrived at Borussia Dortmund since his move from Manchester City in the summer of 2017. But while Sancho struggled to make an impact initially, his transformation over the years has seen him considered to be one of the best prospects the modern football world has. Alongside Kylian Mbappe and the rest, Sancho is considered to be one of the few players to have the potential to hit greatness.

However, while there have been immense discussions over his future at Dortmund, many believe that his best move would be to stay in Germany. And yet former Bayern Munich star Dietmar Hamann has admitted that keeping him in Germany would be a massive task for Borussia Dortmund. Hamann, who also played for Liverpool and Manchester City, further added that he is the best in the Bundesliga and alongside Mbappe the highest value player.

"Jadon Sancho’s been tremendous. With Dortmund in the past, we've seen that they can develop players and when he first came, he had a rough few months, but in the last 12 to 18 months, he has been the best player in the Bundesliga. I'm not surprised there is huge interest in England to take him back there,” Hamann told Sky Sports.

"I'd probably make him make him the highest value player. If you look at Kylian Mbappe, he might be the only one who is valued higher than him now, this is how good he's been. I think it will be a major act for Dortmund to keep him in the summer, although obviously we don't know what's happening with the transfer market this summer in these strange times, but he's made a huge impact.”

The Bundesliga has proven to be a proving ground over the last decade with some of Europe’s best slowly developing there before moving onto bigger things. That includes the likes of Michael Ballack, Robert Lewandowski, Christian Pulisic and even Sancho himself. But while the German top flight is flooded with talent, Hamann went onto admit that Kai Havertz is the man who clubs from across the world need to be looking at.

“The one player who stands out for me is Havertz. He's an exceptional player who reminds me of a young Michael Ballack. "He has that air of arrogance in a nice way about him and he's just a natural, he's two-footed, he's tall and he's good in the air. He's very versatile, he can play across the front, he can play in any position. I think he is the best player we have got in Germany at the moment.

"There's talk about Werner maybe going to England and obviously he's a different player but I think Havertz is the one I would be looking at,” he added.