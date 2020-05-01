ISL giants FC Goa have appointed Juan Ferrando as new head coach

A former tactical, fitness and technical coach, Ferrando spent most of his trade in Catalonia and is an advocate of the Catalan school of football. Since then however, the 39-year-old has spent time in Spain and Greece managing across both the second and first tiers. The Spaniard was, as recently as in January, was the manager of Greek Super League side Volos NFC until he had to voluntarily step down due to personal reasons.