ISL giants FC Goa have appointed Juan Ferrando as new head coach

Indian Super League side FC Goa have replaced interim boss Clifford Miranda with Juan Ferrando as their new head coach for the new ISL and AFC Champions League campaign. The ISL side parted ways with Sergio Lobera three games before the end of last season with them looking to bring in new blood.
That saw questions asked from fans and critics alike with many wondering why FC Goa would sack a manager who made a massive impact in his three-season spell. But with the appointment of Spaniard Juan Ferrando, the club has put a rest to speculation about their next head coach with the 39-year-old set to take over immediately.
A former tactical, fitness and technical coach, Ferrando spent most of his trade in Catalonia and is an advocate of the Catalan school of football. Since then however, the 39-year-old has spent time in Spain and Greece managing across both the second and first tiers. The Spaniard was, as recently as in January, was the manager of Greek Super League side Volos NFC until he had to voluntarily step down due to personal reasons.
“I am so incredibly excited to become part of the FC Goa family. I have been greatly impressed by the Club’s emphasis on their vision and style of play and I would like to thank the club for giving me this opportunity,” said Ferrando after his appointment.
