Reports | Borussia Dortmund refuse to budge on their €130 million valuation for Jadon Sancho

Borussia Dortmund are trying their best to make Jadon Sancho stay and have upped his asking price to €130 million amidst growing Manchester United interest. The player is interested in a move away and the German team are optimistic that there will be a bidding war among the Premier League clubs.

The veterans have their own suitors, but it's the young that inspire the best transfer sagas. Borussia Dortmund, however, are on high alert as their chances of keeping Jadon Sancho reduce as each day passes them by. Manchester United have been long-time admirers of the winger and the lure of Old Trafford might just prove to be too much with them leading the race for his signature.

Despite that ESPN have reported that the German giants are refusing to budge on their €130m valuation of the Manchester City graduate, paying no heed to the current economic crisis. In his statement, Borussia Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke went on to admit that while there is an existential crisis for football, Dortmund will not hand out bargains and that implies Jadon Sancho.

“I can clearly say that despite the existential crisis [for football] even the richest clubs don't have to believe they can go bargain hunting at Dortmund. We must not sell anyone below value," Watzke told BILD.

The young England starlet has spent three glorious years in Germany, and impressing enough to find himself on shortlists at the top clubs across Europe. The Red Devils will face competition from league leaders Liverpool and Frank Lampard’s Chelsea with PSG, Real Madrid and also Barcelona all keenly interested in working with the young Sancho. The 20-year-old has already reportedly made his mind up and fancies a move away which Watzke admitted that the club has to respect.

“We've said it before corona already that we favour the idea Jadon stays here. But, at the end of the day, you also must respect what the player wants. I believe that the transfer market will significantly drop. In spite of that there will still be a few big transfers,” Watzke added.