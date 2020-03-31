Prioritize health as there's no probability that Serie A might even end, asserts Rocco Commisso

Serie A side Fiorentina owner Rocco Commisso has frowned over claims of restarting football in Italy and believes only health must be the priority at present. Torino owner Urbano Cairo agreed and further added that the Serie A title shouldn’t be awarded in haste with three teams in the running.

It has been three weeks of lockdown in Italy and there still seems no relief from the COVID-19 pandemic. The latest numbers clocked on Monday revealed that the death toll had reached around 11,591 in the world’s worst hit country. Meanwhile, major football authorities around Europe all have meetings scheduled in the first week of April, to decide the future of respective competitions.

Owners of Serie A teams, Fiorentina and Torino also spoke regarding the current stalemate and have very little optimism of a timely restart. Addressing the issue in a radio interview with broadcaster RAI, Fiorentina owner Rocco Commisso had the following to say. He went on to admit that the world needs to talk about health now with football and everything else coming second.

“Let's think about health now, we'll talk about football later. We'll see if we can get back to training. But there's a serious possibility that the championship won't end," Commisso told RAI.

A couple of weeks ago, Lazio President had spoken of his desires to see the Serie A complete, with his team strongly involved in a close title race. Brescia President had then aimed his remarks at him, saying that health needed to be prioritized over any title. Torino’s Urbano Cairo seems to have punctured Lazio’s optimistic stance of fighting for the Scudetto title. The owner of the Italian club confirmed that it would mean they start playing games by July and August.

“That would mean starting training at the end of May and then starting the games at the end of June, playing in July and August. Then give everyone a month off, a month to train and you would not start the next championship before November. It can't be done. It should not be assigned because the championship isn't over and there are three teams in the running," Urbano told the RAI.