    Odisha FC announces contract extension for Mohammad Sajid Dhot

    Press Release

    Today at 10:32 AM

    Odisha FC have announced that Mohammad Sajid Dhot will continue being a part of the team till 2022. The 22-year-old defender has signed the extension of his contract with the Bhubaneswar-based ISL club on Monday and the owner also shared their happiness for the defender's extension.

    The 22-year-old centre back from Punjab had represented DSK Shivajians in the I-League before joining Delhi Dynamos (now Odisha FC) in 2017-18  season where he played seven games. In the recently-concluded ISL, Sajid made four appearances for the Kalinga Warriors.

    Speaking on the development, Club President Rohan Sharma said, "Sajid is a wonderful youngster who is hardworking and dedicated for the club. He is developing well in Odisha FC and has his best years ahead of him. I would definitely want to see him grow even further in the next couple of years. I am happy with his contract extension and wish him all the best for his future."

    Expressing his delight, Sajid said, "I am very happy to renew my contract with Odisha FC. I have grown up as a player since I have joined here and want to thank each and everyone in the club for their love and support towards me. I just want to achieve bigger things in the coming years here in OFC."

