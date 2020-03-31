Odisha FC announces contract extension for Mohammad Sajid Dhot

The 22-year-old centre back from Punjab had represented DSK Shivajians in the I-League before joining Delhi Dynamos (now Odisha FC) in 2017-18 season where he played seven games. In the recently-concluded ISL, Sajid made four appearances for the Kalinga Warriors.

Speaking on the development, Club President Rohan Sharma said, "Sajid is a wonderful youngster who is hardworking and dedicated for the club. He is developing well in Odisha FC and has his best years ahead of him. I would definitely want to see him grow even further in the next couple of years. I am happy with his contract extension and wish him all the best for his future."