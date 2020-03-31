Manchester United should break the bank for Harry Kane and Jadon Sancho, suggests Rio Ferdinand

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand believes that the club will unlock the doors to success if they can sign Harry Kane and Jadon Sancho. Both attackers have admitted that their future might lie away from their current sides and the Red Devils are amongst the top suitors for both stars.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has done relatively well over the last year or so but the Norwegian is still looking to improve his squad. Reports indicate that the Red Devils boss is planning on an overhaul to restore the club's formidable reputation back to what it was. The Old Trafford side have, in recent years, struggled to achieve anything close to what Sir Alex Ferguson managed and many pundits believe it’s because they lack big names.

But while Soslkjaer isn't looking for the big name player anymore, club legend Rio Ferdinand has suggested that the England duo of Harry Kane and Jadon Sancho could be the key to his former club’s success. He went on to admit that he personally wants Sancho to go to a team that will win trophies and United might just be the answer to the former Manchester City starlet's future.

“I want Jadon to go to a team where he will play, improve and get trophies. He’s been linked with United, Chelsea, PSG but I think United is the place for him to go because I’m biased. He’s flying and one of the best young kids in the world at the moment. He’s a player with huge potential and will go for over £100m," Ferdinand told Instagram.

As a youngster, Sancho tried to rise through the ranks at Manchester City, but failed to do so and left for Dortmund. Since then, Europe’s hottest property has contributed to 73 goals in 90 games and Ferdinand believes the winger and United are a match made in heaven. Ferdinand though claims that the English wonderkid once signs will have to commit to the Theatre of Dreams and keep their faith strong for a long period.

“Of course, he has to. If he wears the seven (shirt) he has to be there for the next ten years. That’s what that shirt deserves and demands. You are buying someone for 10 years at your club, it’s massive money but I’d take him and risk it,” Ferdinand further said about Sancho.

The Red Devils legend carried on highlighting the hints that Tottenham striker Harry Kane had dropped recently. The England captain recently revealed in an Instagram Q and A, that he's won't stay at Spurs if they don't keep improving in the near future. It has seen Europe take notice and Ferdinand urged Manchester United to make the most of the striker's situation at Spurs and try to bring him to Old Trafford.

"Do you think Harry would be happy, fulfilled and satisfied if he scores goals, breaks records but with no trophies at the end of his career? No. He will be upset and devastated. I think that statement means Harry is off, he wants to win trophies and that will alert clubs. Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Kane, Sancho, that would intimidate a lot of centre-halves before a whistle is blown. Definitely," he added.