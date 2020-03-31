Lautaro Martinez has clubs from across Europe interested in him, admits Beto Yaque

Inter Milan star Lautaro Martinez's agent has confirmed that the striker has been shortlisted by several clubs across Europe after what has been a beyond impressive season. Alongside Romelu Lukaku, Martinez has been a key reason why Inter Milan were in the title race before the season was suspended.

Antonio Conte and Inter Milan management are bracing themselves as the chances of Lautaro Martinez leaving the San Siro are increasing especially after the Argentine's performances this season. Alongside former Manchester United man Romelu Lukaku, the strike pair have been crucial in leading the Nerrazuri’s charge for the title race and have even kept them in the race at times.

It has seen clubs from across Europe keep a close eye on Martinez with Barcelona and Real Madrid on alert. But Martinez's agent Beto Yaque went on to reveal, in an interview, that several clubs have grown interested in the 22-year-old. Yaque also added that the world has started watching Martinez and it's up to the Argentine to keep an eye out on his performances and form going forward.

“We talked to many people, however, nothing more happened. For now, those who call me are not club leaders. There is nothing formal or serious. His constant growth has meant that the best teams in the world watch him carefully. We hope that his work will be rewarded as it deserves to be," Yaque told Radio La Plata.

The Argentinian has found opportunities knocking his door frequently, and he has been generously capitalizing on them. His goal tally stands at 16, an aggregate of his Serie A and Champions League strikes with him behind only Romelu Lukaku at Inter. The forward was disappointed when Inter crashed out of the Champions League in the group stage itself and Yaque went onto admit that he has moved over the setback and is focussed to improve.

“He never calls me to ask if the rumours are true or false, he is focused on the present and his work. It is a dream [for Lautaro] to be one of the most coveted players on the market. But nothing special is happening to him. The only thing he wants is to play and score," he added.