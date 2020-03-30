Won’t stay at Tottenham if they don’t keep getting better, admits Harry Kane

Tottenham star and vice-captain Harry Kane has confessed that he will not stay at the North London side unless they keep improving in the right direction. The England captain is considered to be one of the best in the world but has struggled to win trophies with Tottenham over the last few years.

Kane’s lack of trophies since his breakout season has seen him linked heavily with a move away from Tottenham but it has also seen many beg the Englishman to leave. Pundits, Tottenham legends and even Premier League superstars have all asked the 26-year-old to leave Spurs for a club where he can win something but so far the England captain has refused to do that.

But that could change in the near future and Kane himself went onto admit as much in a recent interview. The England international confirmed that while he loves Tottenham, he will not stay at the club just for the sake of it. He also added that he wants to win things, get better and his future at North London all depends on how Spurs progress as a team.

"It's one of those things, I couldn't say yes, I couldn't say no. I love Spurs, I'll always love Spurs. But it's one of those things - I've always said if I don't feel we're progressing as a team or going in the right direction, then I'm not someone to just stay there for the sake of it. I'm an ambitious player, I want to improve, I want to get better, I want to become one of the top, top players. It all depends on what happens as a team and how we progress as a team. So it's not a definite I'm going to stay there forever - but it's not a no either," Kane told Redknapp on Instagram.

The North Londoners have done relatively well over the last few years with Mauricio Pochettino leading them to a Champions League final last season. But with the Argentine gone and Jose Mourinho in his place, things have looked a little dicey for Spurs over the last few months. Kane has missed out a large portion of that through injuries but the 26-year-old is optimistic that Spurs are on the right track.

"We've been saying that for a couple of years now, we have got a fantastic team but for one reason or another we haven't been able to get the trophies that, when you look from the outside, we've got the team to get. It's a hard thing to take as a player. I want to win at everything I do so when we're coming close and you don't quite get there it's hard to take and starts to build up."

"But from my point of view, and the team's point of view, all you can do is do everything you can, give your best to win every game, to win trophies. For one reason or another, we haven't quite got there yet. Next year, the gaffer now, it'll be his first chance to really have a pre-season with the team and embed his values into the team and we'll see what happens. Of course, I want to win, I want to win team trophies, I want to be doing it sooner rather than later. So we will have to see how it goes,” he concluded.